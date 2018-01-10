Russian Navy receives upgraded Ka-27Ms

Russian Helicopters has transferred a batch of Ka-27M helicopters to the Russian Navy following their modernisation at the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise.

The helicopters will be deployed by the Baltic Fleet, with additional modernised aircraft set to be delivered to the Pacific and Northern Fleet.

The modernisation work improves the transfer of data on and off the helicopters to ground command posts and to other aircraft.

The navy uses the Ka-27 for aerial reconnaissance at sea, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue and transport.

The entire Ka-27 fleet is set to undergo the modernisation programme.

Vladislav Saveliev, deputy general director, Russian Helicopters, said: ‘The upgraded Ka-27M helicopters are already being used by the military training center in Yeisk and receive positive characteristics from the pilots: they are vehicles with advanced functionality that, when used in combat units, will solve problems in detecting ships and enemy submarines as efficiently as possible.’

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