Russian Helicopters to demo Arctic Mi-8AMTSh

Russian Helicopters will demonstrate a full-scale prototype of the Artic variant of its Mi-8AMT-Sh medium twin-turbine helicopter at Army-2016 Expo in Moscow, the company announced on 6 September.

Compared with the basic model, the Arctic Mi-8AMTSh-VA has several design alterations for use in extreme northern latitudes, including a unique heating technology for the oil system and transmission units. The system allows for a quick engine launch with autonomous and non-hangar helicopter storage at temperatures as low as -60°C.

The helicopter is fitted with additional external fuel tanks to increase flight range, thermal insulation and equipment, an airspace surveillance system, life rafts and marine immersion suits for pilots. To perform tasks in areas with no reference points and during the polar night the aircraft has digital autopilot and inertial navigation system that operates in the absence of satellite signals.

Vladislav Savelyev, director of public procurement and military-technical cooperation at Russian Helicopters, said: ‘Technical solutions implemented in the Arctic version of Mi-8AMTSh-VA can be used not only in the interest of the Russian defence ministry but also for civilian projects.

‘These helicopters might interest those who have businesses related to the Arctic region - such as oil and gas companies, exploration and transport enterprises.’

Russian Helicopters has begun deliveries of the Mi-8AMTSh-VAs to the Russian defence ministry, further batches are planned for delivery in 2016 and 2017.