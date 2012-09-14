Russian Helicopters, CAE sign MoU

Russian Helicopters has announced it has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CAE to evaluate the economic feasibility of working together in a number of high-potential areas. The MoU was signed at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2012 and will potentially see the companies work together on helicopter flight simulation and pilot training programmes.

In particular, Russian Helicopters and CAE will examine the possibility of jointly developing helicopter flight simulators and pilot training programmes for students of the Helicopter Academy established in spring 2012 at the National Helicopter Building Centre in Tomilino, Moscow Region.



They will also look at the use of CAE’s simulators and training facilities to train pilots and mechanics for Russian helicopter operators, as well as discussing the joint creation of training centres in Russia and other countries.



According to the companies, the scope of the agreement offers ‘numerous potential benefits for both sides’. Russian Helicopters may gain access to a range of CAE’s technologies, and the opportunity to make use of the Canadian company’s extensive network of training centres to train operators of Russian helicopters around the world. CAE will in turn have the opportunity to promote its products on the global market for Russian-built helicopters.