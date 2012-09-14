Russian Helicopters, CAE sign MoU
Russian Helicopters has announced it has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CAE to evaluate the economic feasibility of working together in a number of high-potential areas. The MoU was signed at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2012 and will potentially see the companies work together on helicopter flight simulation and pilot training programmes.
In particular, Russian Helicopters and CAE will examine the possibility of jointly developing helicopter flight simulators and pilot training programmes for students of the Helicopter Academy established in spring 2012 at the National Helicopter Building Centre in Tomilino, Moscow Region.
They will also look at the use of CAE’s simulators and training facilities to train pilots and mechanics for Russian helicopter operators, as well as discussing the joint creation of training centres in Russia and other countries.
According to the companies, the scope of the agreement offers ‘numerous potential benefits for both sides’. Russian Helicopters may gain access to a range of CAE’s technologies, and the opportunity to make use of the Canadian company’s extensive network of training centres to train operators of Russian helicopters around the world. CAE will in turn have the opportunity to promote its products on the global market for Russian-built helicopters.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.