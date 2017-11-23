Russia receives five Ansat-U helicopters
Five new Ansat-U training helicopters have been delivered to Russian aerospace forces at the Zhukovsky - Gagarin Air Force Academy in the Saratov region, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 19 November.
The helicopters have undergone trials at the manufacturing plant to ensure all systems operate as expected in various modes on land and in the air.
The Ansat-U helicopter is a light multipurpose twin-engine variant of the Ansat helicopter. Designed and built by Kazan Helicopters it is able to carry up to six fully equipped troops for operations including training, CSAR, ground support and C2.
Another consignment of the Ansat-U helicopter is expected to be delivered to the aerospace forces by the end of 2017.
