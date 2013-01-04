Rolls-Royce announces V-22 engine support contract

Rolls-Royce has announced that it will support AE 1107C engines for V-22 aircraft operated by the US Marine Corps (USMC) and the US Air Force (USAF) under a contract announced on 4 January. The $52.2 million contract is a modification of a prior agreement awarded through the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Under the contract, Rolls-Royce will carry out repair and support services with work carried out at the company’s facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Oakland, California, as well as fleet support at customer bases.



The Rolls-Royce AE 1107C turboshaft is part of the AE product family, which has over 5,000 engines in service and more than 53 million flight hours, and exclusively powers the growing V-22 fleet for the USMC and USAF. In addition to a dedicated team of field service representatives, Rolls-Royce also supports the AE 1107C engine fleet through the new Defense Operations Center in Indianapolis, providing 24/7 real-time engineering support for V-22 operators.



Paul Craig, president – defence services, Rolls-Royce, said: ‘This contract represents another vote of confidence in the support and services offered by Rolls-Royce to our US military customers. We are focused on enabling our customers to keep their aircraft flying and supporting them every day to allow their missions to go forward.’