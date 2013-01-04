Rolls-Royce announces V-22 engine support contract
Rolls-Royce has announced that it will support AE 1107C engines for V-22 aircraft operated by the US Marine Corps (USMC) and the US Air Force (USAF) under a contract announced on 4 January. The $52.2 million contract is a modification of a prior agreement awarded through the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland.
Under the contract, Rolls-Royce will carry out repair and support services with work carried out at the company’s facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Oakland, California, as well as fleet support at customer bases.
The Rolls-Royce AE 1107C turboshaft is part of the AE product family, which has over 5,000 engines in service and more than 53 million flight hours, and exclusively powers the growing V-22 fleet for the USMC and USAF. In addition to a dedicated team of field service representatives, Rolls-Royce also supports the AE 1107C engine fleet through the new Defense Operations Center in Indianapolis, providing 24/7 real-time engineering support for V-22 operators.
Paul Craig, president – defence services, Rolls-Royce, said: ‘This contract represents another vote of confidence in the support and services offered by Rolls-Royce to our US military customers. We are focused on enabling our customers to keep their aircraft flying and supporting them every day to allow their missions to go forward.’
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.