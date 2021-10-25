RN Wildcat fires Martlet for first time on operations

An RN AW159 Wildcat HMA Mk2 helicopter has fired a Martlet missile on frontline operations for the first time.

The successful test of the missile — designed to protect the RN's Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers from attack by small boat swarms — follows testing at UK ranges.

Operating in the Pacific Ocean as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21, a Wildcat from 815 NAS fired the lightweight missile at an inflatable target.

In less than half a second, the missile detached from the Wildcat, proceeding to the target at one and half times the speed of sound.

The …