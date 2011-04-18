Quad A 2011: EC145 T2 could help to grow AAS-72X

The team developing EADS' submission for the US Army's Armed Aerial Scout programme - the AAS-72X - say the latest version of the EC145 could provide 'growth paths' for the aircraft in the future.

Speaking to journalists at the QuadA annual exposition on 18 April in Nashville, Gary Bishop, EADS vice president and AAS programme manager said the company was in discussions with the US Army about the developments and performance improvements bought about by new EC145 T2 which was launched at Heli-Expo in Orlando in March.

'That [EC145 T2] certainly provides with a number of growth paths we can