Quad A 2019: CH-47F Block II cancellation fears return

The future of the CH-47F Block II programme is again in doubt, with Boeing admitting cancellation of the project remains a possibility.

It was made clear by the OEM that due to the US Army taking out long lead production projections from its FY2020 budget request and it being ‘hard to tell if there is a five-year slide’ associated with the Block II programme, production expectations have been lowered considerably.

Worse than the five-year estimate are army leadership comments that ‘they may not do it at all,’ according to Chuck Dabundo, VP cargo helicopter programme at Boeing.

A plan to ensure