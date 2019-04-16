Quad A 2019: CH-47F Block II cancellation fears return
The future of the CH-47F Block II programme is again in doubt, with Boeing admitting cancellation of the project remains a possibility.
It was made clear by the OEM that due to the US Army taking out long lead production projections from its FY2020 budget request and it being ‘hard to tell if there is a five-year slide’ associated with the Block II programme, production expectations have been lowered considerably.
Worse than the five-year estimate are army leadership comments that ‘they may not do it at all,’ according to Chuck Dabundo, VP cargo helicopter programme at Boeing.
A plan to ensure
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Heli-One partners with Airbus for UK MoD's New Medium Helicopter programme
Heli-One is partnering with Airbus to provide gearbox maintenance services for the H175M helicopter if Airbus wins the UK MoD's New Medium Helicopter competition.
-
Poland secretly sent Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine, reports
The Polish Mi-24 attack helicopters are now on their way to Ukraine, according to pictures shared on social media.
-
US approves $203 million sale of Hellfire missiles for French Tiger helicopters
The US State Department has approved the sale of AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles to France for use on Tiger HAD attack helicopters.