To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Quad A 2019: CH-47F Block II cancellation fears return

16th April 2019 - 16:10 GMT | by Tim Martin in Nashville

RSS

The future of the CH-47F Block II programme is again in doubt, with Boeing admitting cancellation of the project remains a possibility.

It was made clear by the OEM that due to the US Army taking out long lead production projections from its FY2020 budget request and it being ‘hard to tell if there is a five-year slide’ associated with the Block II programme, production expectations have been lowered considerably.

Worse than the five-year estimate are army leadership comments that ‘they may not do it at all,’ according to Chuck Dabundo, VP cargo helicopter programme at Boeing.

A plan to ensure

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us