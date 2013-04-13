To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Quad A 2013: Sikorsky stands by its AAS aircraft

13th April 2013 - 14:05 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in Fort Worth

Sikorsky has defended its offering for the US Army’s Armed Aerial Scout (AAS) programme, saying that it will be ready in time for the requirement and will match the expected price point set by the DoD. 

Speaking to Shephard at the AAAA Professional Forum and Exposition in Ft Worth on 12 April, Steve Engebretson, director of AAS at Sikorsky, said that it will adhere to the $15 million per aircraft budget, as well as offering a greater saving in the long run because of the nature of the company’s AAS platform. 

‘The affordability question is more than “what can I

