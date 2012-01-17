AgustaWestland wins Polish MOD contracts

AgustaWestland company PZL-Świdnik has announced that it has signed new contracts with the Polish Ministry of National Defence for the supply of five W-3WA Sokół helicopters and the upgrade of 14 helicopters. The contracts are worth approximately PLN380 million net (€90 million).



According to the company, the five new W-3WA Sokół helicopters will be configured for VIP transport and used by the Polish Air Force to provide transport services for senior military and government personnel. Deliveries of the five aircraft will be completed by the end of 2013.



Separate contracts for the upgrading of 14 helicopters have also been signed comprising the upgrade of four W-3 Sokół helicopters to W-3PL Głuszec armed configuration, the overhaul and upgrade of eight Mi-2 helicopters and the upgrade of two W-3VIP helicopters with a FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control) system.



The company said deliveries of the upgraded W-3PL Głuszec helicopters will be completed in the second half of 2014 and represents the second batch in a plan to upgrade a total of 32 helicopters in the next five to six years, forming the back bone of Poland’s combat support capability.