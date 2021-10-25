To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PZL Świdnik aims for ‘polonised’ AW139

25th October 2021 - 09:45 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

An AW139 fuselage manufactured by PZL Świdnik. (Photo: Grzegorz Sobczak)

Polish manufacturer seeks a bigger piece of the pie for AW139 production.

Senior management of PZL Świdnik plans to intensify the ‘polonisation’ of the Leonardo AW139 and its military AW139M variant, which are already 74% manufactured in Poland.

Jacek Libucha, CEO of PZL Świdnik, recently announced a plan to open a final assembly line in Poland for the helicopter — in effect, resurrecting an industrial capability that has dwindled since the 2010s when the company wound down production of the W-3 Sokół and SW-4 Puszczyk.

‘Manufacturing of AW139W, as we named our version, should give us [an] opportunity to rebuild capabilities which we lost in [the] past decade,’ said Libucha. As …

