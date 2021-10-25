PZL Świdnik aims for ‘polonised’ AW139

Senior management of PZL Świdnik plans to intensify the ‘polonisation’ of the Leonardo AW139 and its military AW139M variant, which are already 74% manufactured in Poland.

Jacek Libucha, CEO of PZL Świdnik, recently announced a plan to open a final assembly line in Poland for the helicopter — in effect, resurrecting an industrial capability that has dwindled since the 2010s when the company wound down production of the W-3 Sokół and SW-4 Puszczyk.

‘Manufacturing of AW139W, as we named our version, should give us [an] opportunity to rebuild capabilities which we lost in [the] past decade,’ said Libucha. As …