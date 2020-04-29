Spotlight shines on US presidential helicopters
A recent report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) acknowledges that the presidential helicopter programme is within cost goals but asserts that some technical and schedule risks still remain.
The VH-92A programme for the USN is intended to replace the current fleet of ageing USMC VH-3D and VH-60N presidential helicopters.
The USN plans to acquire a fleet of 23 VH-92A helicopters under an acquisition strategy that integrates technologies and interiors from existing in-production commercial helicopters, while minimising modifications to avoid the technical challenges and cost overruns that led to the termination of its predecessor VH-71 programme in 2009.
Deliveries
