Looming Ka-52 deal signals continued growth of Russian helicopter fleet

24th April 2020 - 11:30 GMT | by Eugene Gerden in St Petersburg

Continued expansion of the Russian combat helicopter fleet, under the state armament programme for 2018-2027, will be built around at least two large supply contracts involving Russian Helicopters.

One such deal, signed last year by the Russian MoD during the Army 2019 event, is for 98 Mil Mi-28NM combat helicopters (pictured) to meet the needs of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) until 2027.

Another large-scale contract may be signed in the coming weeks for 114 modernised Kamov Ka-52M Alligator armed reconnaissance helicopters.

According to previous statements made to the state-owned TASS news agency by Andrey Boginsky, CEO of Russian Helicopters,

