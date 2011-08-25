Polycon AWIS for US Army's UH-72A Lakota helicopter

Becker Avionics, partner with Axnes Aviation AS for sales and marketing, as well as product support services for the Polycon Wireless Intercom Extension System for North and South America, now offers the Polycon Aircraft Wireless Intercom System (AWIS) solution for the US Army's UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter model. The Polycon AWIS is compatible with rotary and fixed wing aircraft analog and digital wired intercom systems, such as Becker's DVCS6100 Digital Audio system, which is installed as standard equipment on the UH-72A fleet and its variants.

The Polycon AWIS provides the capability to have audio communications between Lakota crewmembers in and away from the aircraft-for example; during equipment and passenger loading operations. The system eliminates communication restrictions by providing seamless hands-free wireless communications to all crewmembers in order to perform safe and effective cargo loading, aircraft maintenance, engine runs, refueling/defueling, pre- and post fight checks, and other external mission requirements like hoist and sling-load operations.



Brett Gardner, Director of Sales and Marketing for Becker Avionics, Inc. stated, "Current helicopter wireless intercom systems are utilized for short-range communications in and around the aircraft. But their range is limited to 1200-1500 feet. If the operator uses drop cords, these cords physically connect ground and aircrew members to the aircraft." He continued, "Being tethered to the aircraft by a cord restricts the user's movement and offers the potential risk for becoming tangled with other cords, equipment, and the aircraft thus complicating ground operations. In addition, ground and aircrew are forced to use hand signals in case the length of the cord is too short. The Polycon system eliminates all that and provides effective, long-range communication capability."



The Polycon wireless intercom system provides hands-free, semi-duplex communication, which allows an unlimited number of users on a single channel. The product was developed to meet rigorous demands of military and civil aircraft missions, operating in extreme conditions. Its rugged construction with long-range capability and semi-duplex communication integrates the external operating crew as a component of the aircraft intercom system and provides increased situational awareness and safety.

Source: Becker Avionics