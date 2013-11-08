Poland advances weapons upgrade for combat helicopters

Poland’s Ministry of Defence is considering the purchase of Ukrainian-built anti-tank and missile defence systems for its fleet of Mil Mi-24 combat helicopters, it has been revealed.

Speaking at the Defence and Security 2013 exhibition in Bangkok, Poland’s deputy defence minister Waldemar Skrzypczak confirmed plans to upgrade the countries attack helicopters with Ukrainian weapon systems.

‘We are ready to consider the acquisition of Ukrainian-produced advanced 105mm [BAR'ER-V] anti-tank guided missiles…developed by the Promin State Design Bureau. We are also interested in the joint production of high-precision weapons,’ Skrzypczak was quoted by Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s state-own defence conglomerate, as stating.

The BAR'ER-V