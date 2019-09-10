Pilot rescue training onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth
UK Royal Marines and Commando Helicopter Force (CHF) have been carrying out training to recue downed pilots from the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The training saw around 80 marines from Lima Company of Plymouth-based 42 Commando launched on Merlin MK4 helicopters from Queen Elizabeth and headed for Dartmoor.
The teams then used search and rescue techniques to track down the stranded pilot in the undergrowth - while under pressure from enemy fire - and bring them back to the Merlin and the carrier.
CHF’s role on the carrier is to act as the wings of the Royal Marines but also in a search and rescue role, in addition to moving personnel and stores around the Carrier Strike Group or forward on to land.
Lima Company’s main role on board Queen Elizabeth is to remain ready to recover pilots if they were to crash during trials. They are also in place to be used as a force which can be put ashore – not only in a combat role but for hurricane or disaster relief.
Queen Elizabeth is currently on her Westlant 19 deployment, which will see UK F-35B fighter jets tested on the carrier’s flight deck for the first time.
