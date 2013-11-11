Pentagon raises Afghan Mi-17 concerns

The planned withdraw of NATO forces from Afghanistan by the end of 2014 will leave Afghan special forces without adequate helicopter support, a Pentagon report has revealed.

The report suggests Afghan forces will not be adequately equipped to cope with the departure of the NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) after 2014.

The ‘Report on Progress toward Security and Stability in Afghanistan’, released on 8 November, stated that the capabilities of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) are ‘not yet fully self-sustainable’, necessitating the maintenance of a residual US and NATO force in Afghanistan beyond the current projected departure date.