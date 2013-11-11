To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pentagon raises Afghan Mi-17 concerns

11th November 2013 - 16:35 GMT | by Jonathan Tringham in London

RSS

The planned withdraw of NATO forces from Afghanistan by the end of 2014 will leave Afghan special forces without adequate helicopter support, a Pentagon report has revealed.

The report suggests Afghan forces will not be adequately equipped to cope with the departure of the NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) after 2014.

The ‘Report on Progress toward Security and Stability in Afghanistan’, released on 8 November, stated that the capabilities of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) are ‘not yet fully self-sustainable’, necessitating the maintenance of a residual US and NATO force in Afghanistan beyond the current projected departure date.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Jonathan Tringham

Author

Jonathan Tringham

Jonathan Tringham is a former Shephard staff reporter based in the UK. Jonathan worked in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us