Norway considers Lynx life extension as NH90 woes continue

The Norwegian government is considering extending the life of several of its Lynx helicopters to ensure the country's coast guard continues to have a shipborne helicopter capability.

The Lynx is currently the primary helicopter for the Norwegian Coast Guard (Kystvakt), but the organisation's last few operational aircraft have used up much of their remaining airframe life, require many hours of maintenance, and are urgently awaiting replacement by the NH90, which had been due to arrive between 2005 and 2008.

The NH90's delayed arrival, with only one delivered so far, means the Norwegian government is now being forced to explore alternatives.

