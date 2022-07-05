To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Northrop Grumman to explore potential new avionics for Venom and Viper

5th July 2022 - 09:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

﻿An AH-1Z Viper helicopter pictured in ﻿November 2021. (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl Elias Pimentel III) ﻿

New IDIQ deal for Northrop Grumman opens up potential avenues to improve avionics on AH-1Z and UH-1Y attack helicopters.

Northrop Grumman is to look into developing new avionics capabilities for UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters under a new $337.94 million IDIQ contract from the US Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

Work is expected to be completed by June 2027, the DoD announced on 1 July. The sole-source contract was not competitively procured.

The DoD added: ‘This contract provides researching alternatives, investigating and documenting new capabilities and anomalies related to H-1 [AH-1Z and UH-1Y] avionics and weapons; and the development, integration, verification, validation, and testing of H-1 Integrated Avionics Systems.’

Northrop Grumman will also identify maintenance capabilities and upgrade test equipment. The company is a long-term supplier of hardware and integrated avionics for Venom and Viper aircraft, which are operated by the USMC and have also been ordered by overseas partners under the FMS programme.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us