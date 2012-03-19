Northrop Grumman receives LAIRCM contract
Northrop Grumman has announced that it has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract from the US Air Force (USAF) for the provision of Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) systems and support. The contract, worth $334 million, was announced 19 March 2012.
The LAIRCM system functions by automatically detecting a missile launch, determining if it is a threat and activating a high-intensity laser-based countermeasure system to track and defeat the missile.
According to Northrop Grumman, the contract will see the delivery of LAIRCM hardware and provide associated support to the USAF beginning immediately and continuing through April 2014.
Northrop Grumman's various infrared countermeasure systems are now installed or scheduled for installation on several hundred military aircraft across the US Department of Defence to protect approximately 50 different types of large fixed-wing transports and rotary-wing platforms from infrared missile attacks
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Royal Navy helicopter crews transfer control of UAS in European first
Using technology supplied by QinetiQ, two Royal Navy helicopter crews successfully exchanged control of a UAS while in flight.
-
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.
-
Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters
The latest version of the Bell 412 helicopter has improved performance and weight capacity and will support Guatemala in various missions.
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.
-
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
The Royal Navy's amphibious helicopters have received an improved defensive aid suit and Merlin pilots can now train in a synthetic training environment.