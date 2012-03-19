Northrop Grumman receives LAIRCM contract

Northrop Grumman has announced that it has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract from the US Air Force (USAF) for the provision of Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) systems and support. The contract, worth $334 million, was announced 19 March 2012.



The LAIRCM system functions by automatically detecting a missile launch, determining if it is a threat and activating a high-intensity laser-based countermeasure system to track and defeat the missile.



According to Northrop Grumman, the contract will see the delivery of LAIRCM hardware and provide associated support to the USAF beginning immediately and continuing through April 2014.



Northrop Grumman's various infrared countermeasure systems are now installed or scheduled for installation on several hundred military aircraft across the US Department of Defence to protect approximately 50 different types of large fixed-wing transports and rotary-wing platforms from infrared missile attacks