Northrop Grumman awarded LN-251 navigation system contract

Northrop Grumman has announced that it will be carrying out work to modify existing software for the LN-251 embedded GPS/fibre-optic inertial navigation system (INS) on the new CH-53K Super Stallion helicopter. The company announced on 28 February 2012 that it has been awarded a Phase II contract by the US Navy to carry out the work.

The USD $5.6 million contract to support integration of the LN-251 system was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). Northrop Grumman's Navigation Systems Division will provide updated software and engineering support for platform integration and flight tests to both NAVAIR and Sikorsky Aircraft, which manufactures the CH-53K helicopter. The Super Stallion helicopter is entering the ground and flight testing phase and will be the world's premier heavy-lift helicopter for the US Marine Corps.



The LN-251 system is the world's smallest, lightest navigation-grade embedded GPS/INS unit in its class. Its fibre-optic, gyro-based inertial measurement unit offers a compact, low-noise solution for optimal sensor stabilisation and navigation applications. The LN-251 system's modular, open architecture supports additional applications and evolving requirements.