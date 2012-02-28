Northrop Grumman awarded LN-251 navigation system contract
Northrop Grumman has announced that it will be carrying out work to modify existing software for the LN-251 embedded GPS/fibre-optic inertial navigation system (INS) on the new CH-53K Super Stallion helicopter. The company announced on 28 February 2012 that it has been awarded a Phase II contract by the US Navy to carry out the work.
The USD $5.6 million contract to support integration of the LN-251 system was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). Northrop Grumman's Navigation Systems Division will provide updated software and engineering support for platform integration and flight tests to both NAVAIR and Sikorsky Aircraft, which manufactures the CH-53K helicopter. The Super Stallion helicopter is entering the ground and flight testing phase and will be the world's premier heavy-lift helicopter for the US Marine Corps.
The LN-251 system is the world's smallest, lightest navigation-grade embedded GPS/INS unit in its class. Its fibre-optic, gyro-based inertial measurement unit offers a compact, low-noise solution for optimal sensor stabilisation and navigation applications. The LN-251 system's modular, open architecture supports additional applications and evolving requirements.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Royal Navy helicopter crews transfer control of UAS in European first
Using technology supplied by QinetiQ, two Royal Navy helicopter crews successfully exchanged control of a UAS while in flight.
-
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.
-
Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters
The latest version of the Bell 412 helicopter has improved performance and weight capacity and will support Guatemala in various missions.
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.
-
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
The Royal Navy's amphibious helicopters have received an improved defensive aid suit and Merlin pilots can now train in a synthetic training environment.