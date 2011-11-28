To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New contract to end UK military involvement in SAR

28th November 2011 - 11:09 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

RSS

The UK Department for Transport has begun the procurement process for a new fleet of SAR helicopters, which will see SAR being provided by contracted civilian crews under a decade-long contract but from a reduced number of bases.

Under the plans being published, SAR operations at RAF Boulmer would end in 2015 and at Portland when the MCA contract expires during 2017.

The winning bidder will be then be expected to operate from ten locations around the UK, but provide at least the same level of service as at present.

The new arrangements will see the end of military involvement

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Osborne

Author

Tony Osborne

Tony was deputy editor of Defence Helicopter and Rotorhub magazines before joining Aviation Week in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us