New contract to end UK military involvement in SAR
The UK Department for Transport has begun the procurement process for a new fleet of SAR helicopters, which will see SAR being provided by contracted civilian crews under a decade-long contract but from a reduced number of bases.
Under the plans being published, SAR operations at RAF Boulmer would end in 2015 and at Portland when the MCA contract expires during 2017.
The winning bidder will be then be expected to operate from ten locations around the UK, but provide at least the same level of service as at present.
The new arrangements will see the end of military involvement
