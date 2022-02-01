Morocco to receive Apache Guardian training equipment

US Army maintenance personnel service an AH-64E Apache Guardian. (Photo: US Army/Staff Sgt Isolda Reyes)

Tactical Engagement Simulation System kits are included in the latest aspect of the FMS deal to sell AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters to Morocco.

US firm Inter-Coastal Electronics will supply equipment and logistics support to assist in training Moroccan army and air force crews to operate the AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter.

An $11.31 million FMS deal from US Army Contracting Command, announced on 27 January, covers Tactical Engagement Simulation System kits, spares, aviation ground instrumentation network and logistics support services.

Inter-Coastal Electronics was the sole bidder.

A total of 24 AH-64Es plus Longbow crew trainers are on order for Morocco, with deliveries anticipated from 2024 to 2025 under a $439.18 million FMS contract sealed in June 2020.

Morocco currently lacks a dedicated attack helicopter capability; instead, its army and air force rely on 24 Aérospatiale Gazelles.