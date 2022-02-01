Morocco to receive Apache Guardian training equipment

Collins Aerospace demonstrates Air Launched Effects capabilities
Collins Aerospace has made new progress when demonstrating Air Launched Effects (ALE) capabilities under the US Army's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) effort.
US firm Inter-Coastal Electronics will supply equipment and logistics support to assist in training Moroccan army and air force crews to operate the AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter.
An $11.31 million FMS deal from US Army Contracting Command, announced on 27 January, covers Tactical Engagement Simulation System kits, spares, aviation ground instrumentation network and logistics support services.
Inter-Coastal Electronics was the sole bidder.
A total of 24 AH-64Es plus Longbow crew trainers are on order for Morocco, with deliveries anticipated from 2024 to 2025 under a $439.18 million FMS contract sealed in June 2020.
Morocco currently lacks a dedicated attack helicopter capability; instead, its army and air force rely on 24 Aérospatiale Gazelles.
