Military helicopter operators urge common HUMS standards

Maintenance of rotary-wing platforms — particularly health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) — at a time when increased availability remains a major priority was a prominent topic of conversation at the Defence iQ International Military Helicopter Conference in London on 15-17 February.

Maj Gen Todd Royar, head of US Army Aviation and Missile Command, said that 70% of aircraft costs are incurred after procurement and a seemingly self-perpetuating maintenance schedule produces too much unnecessary work.

He said: ‘50% of the maintenance comes from 50% of the maintenance. We have not realised the gains of the instrumented fleet. We want more out of