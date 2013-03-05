Heli-Expo 2013: MD Helicopters receives Middle Eastern order

MD Helicopters has received an order from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country for 14 aircraft.

Speaking at the Heli-Expo 2013 exhibition, Lynn Tilton, CEO, said that the contract is expected to be signed on 9 March.

‘This morning we got great news,’ she explained to a media briefing. ‘We expect to sign the deal in country on Saturday, but they gave us permission to announce that a Middle Eastern country [will sign] for 12 530Fs and two 902s, so we really feel that things are starting.

‘We delivered 24 aircraft last year… we hope to be 40-45 this year. It