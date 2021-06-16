MD Helicopters receives Afghan contracts

Australia grounds its MRH90 fleet
European-built helicopters have an unenviably poor reputation in the ADF, a sentiment exacerbated by the latest grounding of the MRH90.
MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards from Army Contracting Command-Redstone to support the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters.
The contracts are together worth $43.9 million.
The first contract, a six-month extension worth $14.5 million, continues the existing efforts to provide programme management, contractor logistics support services, materiel and remote operations to support the Afghan fleet.
The second contract, worth $29.4 million, modifies the original maintenance capabilities support contract to provide continued maintenance, repairs, updates and overhauls of the Afghan Air Force’s Cayuse Warrior helicopters.
The enhanced Cayuse Warrior is a lightly armed attack helicopter that supports a wide range of training and operational missions.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MD 530F has a five-blade fully articulated main rotor, a crash-worthy A-frame truss with integral crew seats, high-capacity landing gear and static mast rotor support.
The helicopter can be equipped with a number of payloads, including the FN M3P Machine Gun and the FN Heavy Machine Gun Pod.
European-built helicopters have an unenviably poor reputation in the ADF, a sentiment exacerbated by the latest grounding of the MRH90.
OEM Boeing will remanufacture 12 AH-64E helicopters for the US Army by October 2024.
Germany's heavy-lift helicopter plans have taken another unexpected twist, with future developments hinging on a decision from the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court.
Bell Textron and Northrop Grumman integrate new data link into Viper.
Ten of 16 new Chinooks on order for Singapore will be based in Oakey, Australia, with support provided by Boeing Defence Australia.
The first H160 is being assembled for French Navy search and rescue missions.