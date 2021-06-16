MD Helicopters receives Afghan contracts

MD Helicopter's MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopter. (Photo: MD Helicopters)

MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from the US Army to conduct work in Afghanistan.

MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards from Army Contracting Command-Redstone to support the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters.

The contracts are together worth $43.9 million.

The first contract, a six-month extension worth $14.5 million, continues the existing efforts to provide programme management, contractor logistics support services, materiel and remote operations to support the Afghan fleet.

The second contract, worth $29.4 million, modifies the original maintenance capabilities support contract to provide continued maintenance, repairs, updates and overhauls of the Afghan Air Force’s Cayuse Warrior helicopters.

The enhanced Cayuse Warrior is a lightly armed attack helicopter that supports a wide range of training and operational missions.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MD 530F has a five-blade fully articulated main rotor, a crash-worthy A-frame truss with integral crew seats, high-capacity landing gear and static mast rotor support.

The helicopter can be equipped with a number of payloads, including the FN M3P Machine Gun and the FN Heavy Machine Gun Pod.