To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Helicopter

MD Helicopters receives Afghan contracts

16th June 2021 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

MD Helicopter's MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopter. (Photo: MD Helicopters)

MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from the US Army to conduct work in Afghanistan.

MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards from Army Contracting Command-Redstone to support the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters.

The contracts are together worth $43.9 million.

The first contract, a six-month extension worth $14.5 million, continues the existing efforts to provide programme management, contractor logistics support services, materiel and remote operations to support the Afghan fleet.

The second contract, worth $29.4 million, modifies the original maintenance capabilities support contract to provide continued maintenance, repairs, updates and overhauls of the Afghan Air Force’s Cayuse Warrior helicopters.

The enhanced Cayuse Warrior is a lightly armed attack helicopter that supports a wide range of training and operational missions.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MD 530F has a five-blade fully articulated main rotor, a crash-worthy A-frame truss with integral crew seats, high-capacity landing gear and static mast rotor support.

The helicopter can be equipped with a number of payloads, including the FN M3P Machine Gun and the FN Heavy Machine Gun Pod.

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Helicopter

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users