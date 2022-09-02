To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leonardo offers up four-point AW149 survivability plan to sweeten NMH bid

2nd September 2022 - 15:01 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Leonardo's AW149 multirole helicopter has been designed to meet a series of military survivability requirements. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo hopes to persuade the UK MoD that a range of AW149 survivability-related items makes the helicopter the best fit for the New Medium Helicopter programme.

Leonardo has revealed a four-point AW149 multirole helicopter survivability plan designed to convince the UK MoD that the aircraft best meets New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme requirements.

Based specifically on issues of crashworthiness, protection against small arms fire and MANPADS, systems integration and precision weapons, the new plan includes integration of an engine exhaust IR suppression system, a Modular Advanced Platform Protection System (MAPPS) and is supported by 200 AW149 test launches of undisclosed guided and unguided rockets.

At a crashworthiness level, the 7t-class rotorcraft has been designed with critical systems redundancy, a main gearbox run dry capability, ballistic cabin and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Editor, Air for Shephard Media, based in London. 

Tim has experience writing and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us