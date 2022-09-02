Leonardo offers up four-point AW149 survivability plan to sweeten NMH bid
Leonardo has revealed a four-point AW149 multirole helicopter survivability plan designed to convince the UK MoD that the aircraft best meets New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme requirements.
Based specifically on issues of crashworthiness, protection against small arms fire and MANPADS, systems integration and precision weapons, the new plan includes integration of an engine exhaust IR suppression system, a Modular Advanced Platform Protection System (MAPPS) and is supported by 200 AW149 test launches of undisclosed guided and unguided rockets.
At a crashworthiness level, the 7t-class rotorcraft has been designed with critical systems redundancy, a main gearbox run dry capability, ballistic cabin and
