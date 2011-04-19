L-3 Communications awarded AVCATT support contract

L-3 Communications announced today that it has been awarded a five-year contract for the US Army's Aviation Combined Arms Tactical Trainer (AVCATT) Post Deployment Software Support (PDSS) program. All work on the program, which was awarded under the US Army's STOC II contract, will be performed by L-3 Link Simulation & Training (L-3 Link).

L-3 Link is responsible for PDSS program management and will oversee all aspects of changes to trainer hardware and software, operate the AVCATT's Software Engineering Environment lab, and integrate Synthetic Environment CORE (SE CORE) products and SE CORE common visual components. Twenty-three AVCATT suites, all delivered by L-3 Link, are providing the US Army with a mobile and reconfigurable training system. Aircrews operating the AH-64D, AH-64A, UH-60A/L, CH-47D and OH-58D are able to practice realistic and high-intensity collective and combined arms missions.

"AVCATT suites enhance an aircrew's aircraft-specific and team tactical skills within complex and large-scale simulated training exercises," said Leonard Genna, president of L-3 Link. "Upgrade and concurrency efforts made under the Post Deployment Software Support program will continue to improve the AVCATT's ability to provide realistic training that can be scaled to meet specific objectives."

Two mobile 53-foot trailers house AVCATT's suite of six reconfigurable simulators, a battle master control room and an after-action review theater. Multiple AVCATT suites can be networked to support collective training exercises involving simulated attack, reconnaissance, utility and cargo helicopters, in addition to friendly and opposing intelligent semi-automated forces. AVCATT can also be networked with the US Army's Close Combat Tactical Trainer system and other virtual simulators to support a high level of training realism involving both rotary-wing and mechanized forces.

Source: L-3 Link Simulation & Training

