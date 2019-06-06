Karem set to embark on new JMR-TD test phase
Manufacturer Karem Aircraft is preparing to carry out ‘record tests’ later this year to verify a host of development-based items associated with the US Army’s JMR-TD programme.
Unlike other competitors involved in the air demonstration phase of JMR-TD, Karem has not been contracted to flight test a next-generation vehicle specifically, but rather tasked with maturing major components of the company’s Optimum Speed Tilt Rotor (OSTR).
The main goal of the work is to build and integrate a rotor system and nacelle before undertaking a full-scale powered ground test of the two, as a means for the US Army being
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.
-
KAI and Airbus Helicopters ink a supply contract for LAH and KUH helicopters
Airbus Helicopters and KAI have agreed a contract covering the supply of helicopter components for the latter over the next decade.
-
Dart Aerospace to supply high-lift heliporter to US Navy
The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is has been awarded an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US DoD to provide a high-lift heliporter designed and manufactured by Dart Aerospace to the USN.
-
Indonesia signs MoU for S-70M Black Hawks
The Indonesian military has turned its sights on S-70M Black Hawk helicopters, with the service never having bought platforms from Sikorsky before.