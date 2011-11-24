To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

KAI Surion chosen to replace Korean police helicopters

24th November 2011 - 11:06 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has announced that the Surion utility helicopter has been chosen by the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) for its Police Helicopter Project.

According to the press release from KAI from mid-October, the Surion, which has been developed in co-operation with Eurocopter and to replace the existing utility helicopters in the South Korean Army fleet, will also replace the MD500 and Bell Model 206s used by the KNPA.

KAI said the aircraft won against the AgustaWestland AW139 in the tendering process.

The company said the police will use the helicopters for tracking and surveillance, traffic management and

