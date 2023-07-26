ITP Aero tests ﻿NH90 engines with sustainable fuel

ITP Aero has successfully used a blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and conventional jet fuel to power a GE Aerospace CT7-8F5 engine which is used on board NHIndustries NH90 helicopters.

The Spanish company is working with the engine manufacturer and BP with a particular focus on using the new fuel blend with Spanish MoD NH90 aircraft as part of an effort to reduce emissions.

This milestone ties in with other projects for the use of SAF that ITP Aero is promoting on different platforms of the Spanish MoD. The company is part of the Air and Space Army's BACSI (Connected, Sustainable and Intelligent Air Base) programme with the aim of increasing the effectiveness, productivity, efficiency and sustainability of air bases.

Related Articles

Airbus and Royal Air Force achieve sustainable aviation fuel milestone

NH90 helicopter achieves sustainable fuel milestone

Spanish NH90 helicopters to receive engine capable of flying with sustainable fuel

ITP Aero designed an instrumentation system to help validate the use of SAF in the engines that power the country’s C-101 aerobatic aircraft. The technology developed by ITP Aero was able to automatically measure the temperature of the engine gases, helping to validate their proper operation with SAF.

Col Juan Manuel Sánchez Coello, chief of the Office for Common Sustainment NH90, said ‘Spanish Armed Forces are firmly committed to minimising the environmental impact of air operations’.

‘This [testing] will serve to promote that in the near future SAF becomes an affordable and available standard supply in our daily activity.’

In February France’s DGA defence procurement agency announced it had carried out the first test flight of an NH90 helicopter with one of its two Safran RTM322 engines running on SAF.