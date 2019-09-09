To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian LUH soars to new heights

9th September 2019 - 01:10 GMT | by KP Sanjeev Kumar in Mumbai

RSS

In a significant milestone, the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has demonstrated its ‘hot and high’ performance at Himalayan landing pads.

An HAL press release quoted Chairman R. Madhavan: ‘The LUH has complied with all the requirements of the users and with the completion of hot and high-altitude testing. It is close to operational clearance certification.’

The trials were undertaken by a composite team led by HAL’s chief test pilot Wg Cdr Unni Pillai from 24 August to 2 September. Members from the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, certification and quality assurance agencies were

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
KP Sanjeev Kumar

Author

KP Sanjeev Kumar

KP Sanjeev Kumar is a former navy test pilot,  who blogs at www.kaypius.com. He has …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us