Indian LUH soars to new heights

In a significant milestone, the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has demonstrated its ‘hot and high’ performance at Himalayan landing pads.

An HAL press release quoted Chairman R. Madhavan: ‘The LUH has complied with all the requirements of the users and with the completion of hot and high-altitude testing. It is close to operational clearance certification.’

The trials were undertaken by a composite team led by HAL’s chief test pilot Wg Cdr Unni Pillai from 24 August to 2 September. Members from the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, certification and quality assurance agencies were