IMDEX 2011: Wildcat pushing for South-East Asia upgrades
UKTI Defence & Security Organisation (DSO) is 'in discussions' with various South-East Asian militaries to upgrade their Lynx helicopters for the maritime environment, according to a senior official.
Speaking to Shephard at the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) in Singapore, Keith Smith, UKTI DSO Regional Director East described how a number of Lynx-operating nations were 'seriously' considering such upgrades particularly in the realm of anti-submarine warfare (ASW).
Referring to the 33 AgustaWestland Lynx helicopters currently being operated in the region, Smith said: 'There is the potential to re-role these helicopters for different uses and quite a few Lynx operators in the region are seriously looking at the evolution of Lynx and Wildcat and ASW.
'Merlin ASW is a capable and very attractive, new generation, six-ton military helicopter and Wildcat is unique in that it will be used by the [British] army and [Royal] navy and all will be “marinised”,' he continued.
Existing Lynx users in the region include the Republic of Korea Navy which has 12 Super Lynx Mk 99 and 13 Super Lynx Mk 99A aircraft; the Royal Malaysian Navy which has six Super Lynx Mk 100s; and the Royal Thai Navy with two Super Lynx 300s.
'Discussions are ongoing but I cannot comment further,' Smith added. 'The UK is committed to 62 airframes so potentially, it would be very attractive for other nations to piggy back on the back of that.
'All potential deals are bespoke. Economics and throughlife costs savings are common throughout. I see a scenario where quite a small number of platforms generate a long term pattern of benefit for the local economy. To be able to maintain and operate [helicopter assets] under their own steam, there has to be a certain degree of technology transfer,' he said.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Paris Air Show: Safran and MTU join forces to power next-gen European rotorcraft
Safran and MTU have agreed to partner up to develop a new European helicopter engine, in anticipation of European Defence Fund support for such an initiative.
-
Bell expresses confidence in US Army FARA process at Paris Air Show, despite Congressional calls for scrutiny
Bell highlighted the US Army's solid programme footing and clearly defined objectives for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft amid calls for an analysis of alternatives from US lawmakers.
-
Paris Air Show: Airbus aims to qualify new Nexter gun pod on H225M helicopter
Since April 2023, Airbus Helicopters has been carrying out flight qualification firing of Nexter's NC 621 gun pod on an H225M Caracal helicopter. The pod …
-
BAE to adapt Archerfish mine disposal system for South Korea
BAE Systems has won a contract to adapt its Archerfish mine disposal system for Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) as part of South Korea’s effort to develop a new anti-mine helicopter fleet.