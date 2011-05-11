IDEF 2011: Turkey nears Chinook agreement

Boeing believes it is ‘very close’ to settling on an offset package with Turkey for the purchase of six CH-47F Chinook helicopters for the Turkish Land Forces Command.

Speaking to Shephard at the IDEF exhibition in Istanbul on 11 May, Greg Pepin, Boeing’s vice president for the country, said Turkey had issued a letter of request to the US government as part of the foreign military sales (FMS) process and the company was finalising the extent of Turkish industry involvement with the Undersecretariat for the Defense Industry.

‘We are in discussions right now and we are close to finalising the