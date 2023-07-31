IAI and Odysight.ai unveil visual health monitoring system for UH60 helicopters

Israeli companies IAI and Odysight.ai have unveiled a new visual-based health monitoring system for UH-60 helicopters which uses a multicamera system to monitor the aircraft's systems health, ensuring maximum safety and availability.

The system is designed to provide a comprehensive view of the helicopter's systems, detecting component degradation and early malfunctions before they become critical.

To achieve this, the helicopter is fitted with Odysight.ai visual sensing and video analytics technology, which include multiple cameras, a processing unit, machine vision embedded software and AI\ML models and algorithms to support a variety of predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring solutions.

Related Articles

US Army and Sikorsky agree $2.3 billion UH-60 Black Hawk multiyear deal

The cameras are placed throughout the helicopter to capture the real-time visual condition of various safety critical components.

IAI is using its expertise in UAVs for integration and certification of new capabilities in order to incorporate this new technology into the UH-60 helicopter, similarly to other improvements and systems that are integrated by IAI into this platform especially in the avionic field.

The potential market for the system is substantial with thousands of the type in service including more than 2,000 in the US and more than 100 ordered or in service in each of Colombia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Turkey as well as substantial fleets in Australia, Israel, Taiwan and the UAE.