Helidax reaches 30,000 flight hour mark

1st March 2012 - 16:53 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Helidax, a subsidiary of DCI and INAER, has announced in a 28 February 2012 statement that it has exceeded 30,000 flight hours on EC120 Colibri aircraft. The milestone comes after less than 2 years of operation.

Helidax is the first public-private partnership (PPP) launched by the French Ministry of Defence (MOD) in 2008. This partnership concerns the supply of helicopter flight hours, for 22 years, to the Army's light aviation school (EA-ALAT) in Dax.

Thirty-two of the 36 Helidax aircraft are available to the trainees at the same time, every morning.  In 2011, 100% of the school's requests were met. This remarkable availability level results from a partnership spirit driving the school and Helidax as well as the skills with which Helidax has endowed itself. 

