Helidax reaches 30,000 flight hour mark
Helidax, a subsidiary of DCI and INAER, has announced in a 28 February 2012 statement that it has exceeded 30,000 flight hours on EC120 Colibri aircraft. The milestone comes after less than 2 years of operation.
Helidax is the first public-private partnership (PPP) launched by the French Ministry of Defence (MOD) in 2008. This partnership concerns the supply of helicopter flight hours, for 22 years, to the Army's light aviation school (EA-ALAT) in Dax.
Thirty-two of the 36 Helidax aircraft are available to the trainees at the same time, every morning. In 2011, 100% of the school's requests were met. This remarkable availability level results from a partnership spirit driving the school and Helidax as well as the skills with which Helidax has endowed itself.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Royal Navy helicopter crews transfer control of UAS in European first
Using technology supplied by QinetiQ, two Royal Navy helicopter crews successfully exchanged control of a UAS while in flight.
-
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.
-
Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters
The latest version of the Bell 412 helicopter has improved performance and weight capacity and will support Guatemala in various missions.
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.
-
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
The Royal Navy's amphibious helicopters have received an improved defensive aid suit and Merlin pilots can now train in a synthetic training environment.