Mi-8 likely brought down by machine gun fire

Despite being equipped with the L370-5 ‘President-S’ countermeasures suite, Russian Air Force (RuAF) Mi-8AMT(Sh)-Vs remain vulnerable to large calibre machine guns.

This was starkly illustrated when the RuAF lost one of its most advanced Mi-8 Hip helicopters in Syria while it was flying on what Russian sources claimed was a humanitarian mission in the south of Aleppo.

With Russian forces enforcing ‘human corridors’ in advance of an offensive in Aleppo, the RuAF was performing observation flights over the south of the city.

During one of these flights, a Mi-8AMT(Sh)-V (pictured) with the bort number 212 ‘Yellow’ (serial number RF-95585)