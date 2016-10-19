Helicopter industry waits on clarity from Warsaw
Two weeks after cancelling the deal to procure H225M helicopters from Airbus Helicopters, the Polish government now appears to be hedging its bets and sharing investment across its domestic industry.
The cancellation of the $3.5 billion, 50 aircraft deal has caused a diplomatic spat between Paris and Warsaw, with Airbus publicly lashing out at the Law and Justice (PiS) government’s handling of the negotiations.
Now, the Polish Ministry of Defence has announced plans to issue a fresh tender for a new multirole helicopter under an expedited ‘urgent operational requirement’ process.
The three original bidders – Airbus Helicopters, PZL Mielec
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Helicopter
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.
-
KAI and Airbus Helicopters ink a supply contract for LAH and KUH helicopters
Airbus Helicopters and KAI have agreed a contract covering the supply of helicopter components for the latter over the next decade.
-
Dart Aerospace to supply high-lift heliporter to US Navy
The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is has been awarded an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US DoD to provide a high-lift heliporter designed and manufactured by Dart Aerospace to the USN.
-
Indonesia signs MoU for S-70M Black Hawks
The Indonesian military has turned its sights on S-70M Black Hawk helicopters, with the service never having bought platforms from Sikorsky before.
-
Industry awarded new contracts for Australian and US Apache attack helicopter work
Longbow LLC and Lockheed Martin have received new contracts to supply Longbow fire control radars to Australia, and refurbish US Army Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (TADS/PNVS) equipment. Both systems equip the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.