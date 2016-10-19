Helicopter industry waits on clarity from Warsaw

Two weeks after cancelling the deal to procure H225M helicopters from Airbus Helicopters, the Polish government now appears to be hedging its bets and sharing investment across its domestic industry.

The cancellation of the $3.5 billion, 50 aircraft deal has caused a diplomatic spat between Paris and Warsaw, with Airbus publicly lashing out at the Law and Justice (PiS) government’s handling of the negotiations.

Now, the Polish Ministry of Defence has announced plans to issue a fresh tender for a new multirole helicopter under an expedited ‘urgent operational requirement’ process.

The three original bidders – Airbus Helicopters, PZL Mielec