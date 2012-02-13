Heli-Expo 2012: Kaman unveils new composite rotor blade

Kaman Aerospace has publicly unveiled its new Small Composite Rotor Blade II (SCRB-II), which it is aiming at the A/MH-6 and MD 500 family of helicopters.

At the Heli-Expo exhibition in Dallas, the company displayed the lightweight SCRB-II blades that promises significant advances in hover and climb performance as well as airspeed improvements.

A spokesman for the company noted the blade featured a tapered tip, to shift maximum thrust loading inboard, and a modern RC4 aerofoil to provide better lift-to-drag ratio. The composite graphite/epoxy construction is lighter than metal but has three times the fatigue life.

The blades also feature