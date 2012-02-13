To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Heli-Expo 2012: Kaman unveils new composite rotor blade

13th February 2012 - 19:49 GMT | by Tony Skinner in Dallas, US

RSS

Kaman Aerospace has publicly unveiled its new Small Composite Rotor Blade II (SCRB-II), which it is aiming at the A/MH-6 and MD 500 family of helicopters. 

At the Heli-Expo exhibition in Dallas, the company displayed the lightweight SCRB-II blades that promises significant advances in hover and climb performance as well as airspeed improvements.

A spokesman for the company noted the blade featured a tapered tip, to shift maximum thrust loading inboard, and a modern RC4 aerofoil to provide better lift-to-drag ratio. The composite graphite/epoxy construction is lighter than metal but has three times the fatigue life.

The blades also feature

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Skinner

Author

Tony Skinner

Tony Skinner is Shephard Media's Creative Director, overseeing the strategic direction, content development and project …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us