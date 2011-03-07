To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Heli-Expo 2011: MD Helicopters bullish about future

7th March 2011 - 16:19 GMT | by Tony Skinner

MD Helicopters is on the verge of securing a major Middle East contract for its MD 902 Explorer twin helicopter, in a development owner Lynn Tilton described as a ‘moment of divine intervention’.

Speaking to reporters at Heli-Expo in Orlando on 6 March, Tilton said the company was in final negotiations for a 50 to 75 aircraft order for a programme to bring EMS services across six Middle Eastern countries as well as 10 years of support.

MD Helicopters is also looking to secure a collaborative production agreement with Boeing to manufacture the majority of the airframe for the AH-6i light attack

