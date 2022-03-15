Greeks ask for eight more Chinook engines

Leonardo boosted by 2021 aircraft order increase, notes ‘limited exposure’ to Russia
Leonardo's industrial recovery looks to be in good health, following production complications linked to COVID-19 issues.
The Hellenic Army could receive an additional eight T55-GA-714A engines and support materials for the CH-47D
Chinook helicopter as an amendment to an FMS case dating from 2014.
The extra Honeywell engines add $14 million to the previous $57 million FMS deal, the official Congressional Record noted on 10 March.
‘The proposed sale will provide continued maintenance and support to the Hellenic Army’s CH-47 helicopters, which are used for firefighting, search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, counter-terrorism and combat operations,’ the Congressional Record added.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Hellenic Army currently operates a total of 24 CH-47Ds with an estimated retirement date of 2041. All bar one of these helicopters were covered by the 2014 FMS transaction, with the other Chinook arriving in 2019.
US Special Operations Command orders six remanufactured MH-47G helicopters from Boeing.
The USN has contracted Northrop Grumman to improve the avionics of its AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets in order to keep the platform flying.
As General Electric prepares to test imminently a fully assembled T901 engine for the first time, the US Army will monitor developments closely as it sticks to a plan of holding a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) fly-off in 2023.
The Brazilian Air Force did not specify why it is withdrawing its 12 Mi-35M attack helicopters from service, but several factors seem to have played a part.
Current workforce models are not aligned with the contemporary operating environment, according to the head of Australian Army Aviation.