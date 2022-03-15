Greeks ask for eight more Chinook engines

The Hellenic Army could receive an additional eight T55-GA-714A engines and support materials for the CH-47D

Chinook helicopter as an amendment to an FMS case dating from 2014.

The extra Honeywell engines add $14 million to the previous $57 million FMS deal, the official Congressional Record noted on 10 March.

‘The proposed sale will provide continued maintenance and support to the Hellenic Army’s CH-47 helicopters, which are used for firefighting, search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, counter-terrorism and combat operations,’ the Congressional Record added.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Hellenic Army currently operates a total of 24 CH-47Ds with an estimated retirement date of 2041. All bar one of these helicopters were covered by the 2014 FMS transaction, with the other Chinook arriving in 2019.