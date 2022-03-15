To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Greeks ask for eight more Chinook engines

15th March 2022 - 15:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

CH-47D in service with the Hellenic Army. (Photo: Hellenic Army)

A potential addition to a 2014 FMS deal would see Honeywell provide extra T55-GA-714A engines for Hellenic Army CH-47D helicopters.

The Hellenic Army could receive an additional eight T55-GA-714A engines and support materials for the CH-47D 

Chinook helicopter as an amendment to an FMS case dating from 2014.

The extra Honeywell engines add $14 million to the previous $57 million FMS deal, the official Congressional Record noted on 10 March.

‘The proposed sale will provide continued maintenance and support to the Hellenic Army’s CH-47 helicopters, which are used for firefighting, search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, counter-terrorism and combat operations,’ the Congressional Record added.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Hellenic Army currently operates a total of 24 CH-47Ds with an estimated retirement date of 2041. All bar one of these helicopters were covered by the 2014 FMS transaction, with the other Chinook arriving in 2019.

