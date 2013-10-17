GKN Aerospace announces Bell V-280 Valor cooperation
GKN Aerospace announced today that it has been selected by Bell Helicopter to design, develop and manufacture the V-tail aerostructure and ruddervators for the Bell V-280 Valor, which is one of the contenders for the US Army’s joint multi-role technology demonstrator (JMR-TD) Phase 1 programme.
According to the company, the ‘signature V-tail structure and ruddervators will provide high levels of manoeuvrability and control for this third generation tiltrotor airframe’. In the design, GKN Aerospace will draw on the latest composite and metals technologies and manufacturing processes to ensure programme goals are achieved for performance, cost and in-service reliability - including doubling the speed, range and operational reach when compared to conventional rotorcraft.
‘We are pleased to announce GKN Aerospace, a world leader in composite aerostructures, is aligning their interests and resources to join Team Valor and will provide the Bell V-280’s signature V-tail,’ said John Garrison, president and CEO of Bell Helicopter. ‘GKN Aerospace joins our growing team of aerospace leaders to ensure the highest levels of maturity and technical readiness are delivered to the US Army for their future vertical lift missions.’
Kevin Cummings, CEO, GKN Aerospace North America added: ‘We are proud to play such an important role in the development of the V-280 Valor airframe, which represents the next generation in vertical lift technology. We look forward to working alongside Bell Helicopter, bringing our expertise across metal and composite design and manufacture to bear to maximise the long term operational effectiveness and reliability of this aircraft in service for the US Army.’
