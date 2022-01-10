Germany replenishes 70mm rocket stocks

The Combat Veteran - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK
The Chinook has served in every RAF campaign of the past 40 years. But in Afghanistan, it faced greater pressure than ever before.
German defence procurement agency BAAINBw has ordered 2.75-inch (70mm) high-explosive rockets from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition (RWM) for €19.92 million ($22.57 million).
‘Stocks of 70mm explosives procured in 2005-2007 have been exhausted and replacement is therefore necessary’ with the FZ209 MOD 2 rocket, BAAINBw explained in a 7 January notice on the official EU contracts database.
A total of 7,620 rockets will be procured for the German Armed Forces, although BAAINBw did not indicate when deliveries will occur.
The new FZ209 rockets will feature the FZ71 warhead and FZ90 MOD 4 rocket motor.
RWM in January 2020 agreed with Thales to jointly develop future 70mm guided and unguided rockets for the German market, to be installed on helicopters and other platforms.
The Chinook has served in every RAF campaign of the past 40 years. But in Afghanistan, it faced greater pressure than ever before.
Sixteen NH90 TTHs are destined for Qatar by 2025, along with a dozen naval variants.
The Israeli Air Force fleet of AS565 helicopters is temporarily inactive.
France has officially signed off on a huge helicopter order.
Potential platforms for the AGM-114R II missile include the AH-64E Apache.
Leonardo Helicopters is to supply Lot III production TH-73A aircraft for the Advanced Helicopter Training System programme