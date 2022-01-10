Germany replenishes 70mm rocket stocks

Helicopter pods with 70mm rockets. (Photo: US Army)

With its 70mm rocket stocks exhausted, Germany has ordered the FZ209 MOD 2.

German defence procurement agency BAAINBw has ordered 2.75-inch (70mm) high-explosive rockets from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition (RWM) for €19.92 million ($22.57 million).

‘Stocks of 70mm explosives procured in 2005-2007 have been exhausted and replacement is therefore necessary’ with the FZ209 MOD 2 rocket, BAAINBw explained in a 7 January notice on the official EU contracts database.

A total of 7,620 rockets will be procured for the German Armed Forces, although BAAINBw did not indicate when deliveries will occur.

The new FZ209 rockets will feature the FZ71 warhead and FZ90 MOD 4 rocket motor.

RWM in January 2020 agreed with Thales to jointly develop future 70mm guided and unguided rockets for the German market, to be installed on helicopters and other platforms.