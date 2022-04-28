To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Germany dismisses Chinook report but plans heavy-lift helicopter decision soon

28th April 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Germany looks set to finally replace CH-53G heavy-lift helicopters. (Photo: German MoD)

In another twist for Germany's heavy-lift helicopter acquisition, the MoD has questioned where information about selection of the CH-47F came from, dismissing such a claim and stating that an official announcement will happen soon.

The German MoD has stated that it will publicly announce which aircraft it intends on buying in its long-running Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) heavy-lift helicopter programme in the ‘coming weeks’.

This is despite a recent report from the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, citing government sources, that a fleet of 60 Boeing CH-47 Chinooks will be purchased.

‘I don’t know where the information [about the CH-47 selection] comes from but it is not correct,’ said a German MoD spokesperson. ‘The decision has not yet been made and the process is ongoing.’

The spokesperson also told Shephard that an announcement is ‘expected quite soon’ but would not

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us