Germany dismisses Chinook report but plans heavy-lift helicopter decision soon

AH-64E and AH-1Z to fight it out for Poland’s attack helicopter crown
Poland looks to be closing in on an overdue deal for new attack helicopters.
The German MoD has stated that it will publicly announce which aircraft it intends on buying in its long-running Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) heavy-lift helicopter programme in the ‘coming weeks’.
This is despite a recent report from the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, citing government sources, that a fleet of 60 Boeing CH-47 Chinooks will be purchased.
‘I don’t know where the information [about the CH-47 selection] comes from but it is not correct,’ said a German MoD spokesperson. ‘The decision has not yet been made and the process is ongoing.’
The spokesperson also told Shephard that an announcement is ‘expected quite soon’ but would not
Nigeria has been approved by the US to buy AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters.
With Saudi military aircraft numbers set to double in the next ten years, SAMI and Boeing are joining forces for helicopter MRO in the kingdom.
Prime contractor Leonardo delivered two NH90 NFH helicopters to Qatar on 31 March, with ten more to follow by 2025.
At the Navy League meeting on 4-6 April, Bell displayed a model of a specially adapted V-247 crewless tiltrotor for the USN’s Future Vertical Lift Maritime Strike requirement.
A decision on starting full-rate production of the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter is scheduled for 2023 with a first deployment to follow in 2024.