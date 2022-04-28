Germany dismisses Chinook report but plans heavy-lift helicopter decision soon

The German MoD has stated that it will publicly announce which aircraft it intends on buying in its long-running Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) heavy-lift helicopter programme in the ‘coming weeks’.

This is despite a recent report from the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, citing government sources, that a fleet of 60 Boeing CH-47 Chinooks will be purchased.

‘I don’t know where the information [about the CH-47 selection] comes from but it is not correct,’ said a German MoD spokesperson. ‘The decision has not yet been made and the process is ongoing.’

The spokesperson also told Shephard that an announcement is ‘expected quite soon’ but would not