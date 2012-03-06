To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German Aerospace Centre testing poor visibility landing system

6th March 2012 - 10:52 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

The German Aerospace Centre (DLR) is testing a helmet-mounted display system to assist pilots with poor visibility landings.

The display, currently in test on a flight simulator, displays critical flight information such as altitude, speed, course and attitude in the pilot's field of view removing the need for them to look into the cockpit. The system also displays information about nearby obstacles such as electricity pylons.

The DLR also says the display eliminates the need for the pilot to keep changing focus between the relatively close display panel and the more distant world outside, reducing eyestrain, which in turn increases

