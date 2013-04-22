To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French DGA takes delivery of first Tiger HAD

22nd April 2013 - 15:09 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The first production Tiger helicopter in the HAD attack configuration built by Eurocopter has been delivered to the French GDA for the French Army Aviation units. The new helicopter is the first of 40 Tiger combat helicopters in the HAD configuration on order for the DGA.

The Tiger HAD received DGA qualification on 10 April, marking the delivery startup for Eurocopter’s latest variant of a rotorcraft product line which has already been combat proven during military operations in Afghanistan, Libya and today in Mali.  

The Tiger HAD will provide the French Army Aviation units with a highly capable combat weapon system that is tailored to the world’s evolving battlefield conditions.
 
Feature improvements of the Tiger HAD variant include two enhanced MTR390 turboshaft engines that provide 14 percent more power, improved ballistic protection, a new optronic sighting system, the capability to target and launch Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, an evolved electronic warfare suite, and an identification, friend or foe interrogation system. 

Dominique Maudet, executive officer for France, and vice president of global business and services, Eurocopter, said: ‘With the Tiger HAD, Eurocopter further expands the operational capabilities of a combat helicopter family which has demonstrated its mission effectiveness and performance in highly challenging military deployments.’

