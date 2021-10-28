Franco-German team carries on support for Tiger simulators

Simulator for Tiger combat helicopter aircrew. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall and Thales will sustain 20 modern Tiger simulators for the France and Germany.

Rheinmetall and Thales will continue to maintain and support Tiger helicopter simulators in France and Germany under contract from NATO procurement organisation OCCAR.

A deal was awarded in ‘summer 2021’, Rheinmetall announced on 28 October.

This integrated service support contract — worth ‘in the low double-digit million-euro range’ to Rheinmetall, will last from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2025.

Under the terms of the deal, Rheinmetall and Thales will sustain 20 modern Tiger simulators (eight full mission simulators and 12 cockpit procedure trainers) at bases in Le Luc, Fritzlar, Pau and Phalsbourg, as well as providing service and maintenance support.

The simulators operate to the latest German (UHT Step 2 Krypto) and French (HAD Block 2) Tiger standards.

‘The French armed forces and the German Bundeswehr train their personnel in a modern virtual combat environment, contributing to full operational readiness and greater flight safety,’ Rheinmetall noted.

As the Tiger Aircrew Training Means JV, Thales and Rheinmetall Electronics were originally awarded a contract in 2014 by OCCAR to upgrade Tiger combat helicopter aircrew training facilities. This project was successfully completed in late 2019.