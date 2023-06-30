UK and Netherlands team up for future littoral strike platforms

The UK and the Netherlands will explore opportunities to develop a future littoral strike platform that will support the commando forces of both nations.

UK Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge and Dutch Defence Minister Kajse Ollongren signed the agreement in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

The two have also agreed to further collaborate on amphibious exercises and training in future.

A statement of intent will see the Netherlands and the UK work together to understand joint requirements and timelines for the UK’s Multi-Role Support Ships (MRSS) and Dutch Landing Platform.

The UK’s MRSS will feature a sea-to-land strike capability and be