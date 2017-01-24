Flightcell enhances tracking switch

A tracking device that can be applied to helicopter fleets is Flightcell International’s DZMx. Recently advanced with new cellular tracking technology, the system can now provide positions of the aircraft at 15-second intervals on cellular and can revert to one-two minute intervals on satellite.

Michael Eddy, marketing and communications manager at Flightcell, explained to Shephard that the system has the capacity to utilise cellular data and IP delivery, and automatically switch between cellular and satellite. When operating over satellite, the technology fills in the gaps between position points and maps the flight path.

‘The DZMx is a satellite