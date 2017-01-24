To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Flightcell enhances tracking switch

24th January 2017 - 14:02 GMT | by Helen Haxell in London

RSS

A tracking device that can be applied to helicopter fleets is Flightcell International’s DZMx. Recently advanced with new cellular tracking technology, the system can now provide positions of the aircraft at 15-second intervals on cellular and can revert to one-two minute intervals on satellite.

Michael Eddy, marketing and communications manager at Flightcell, explained to Shephard that the system has the capacity to utilise cellular data and IP delivery, and automatically switch between cellular and satellite. When operating over satellite, the technology fills in the gaps between position points and maps the flight path.

‘The DZMx is a satellite

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us