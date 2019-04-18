Finishing touches for Spanish Navy’s AB-212 upgrades

Whilst delivery of the seven modernised AB-212 helicopters for the Spanish Navy is complete, Sener, one of the parties on the upgrade programme, continues in its support with the certification phasing of the fleet.

From the programme's beginnings back in 2012, industry partners Sener and Babcock, with the Spanish MoD, have been facilitating the provision of the latest technologies, avionics, communications, digital glass cockpit and navigation instruments for the navy’s fleet over the last six years.

It had been agreed by the main parties involved with the Spanish regulatory body INTA that there would be a phased approach to certification